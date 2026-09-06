Assam: Massive police operation against fraudsters; 26 arrested in Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Barpeta police have started a massive operation against fraudsters. Operating across Barpeta, Baghbor, Kalgachia, Sarthebari, and Tarabari police stations, the police have arrested a total of 26 fraudsters.

Breaking down the arrests by station, Barpeta Sadar Police Station arrested 9 individuals, Baghbor PS arrested 2, Kalgachia PS arrested 11, Tarabari PS arrested 3, and Sarthebari PS arrested 1. Notably, the Barpeta Sadar Police conducted raids across various locations in Nalbari, Mangaldai, and Barpeta to apprehend their 9 suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pachan Ali, Zamir Ali, Abdul Malek, Hasmat Ali, Afluj Mazumdar, Abdus Sattar Ahmed, Nitul Das, Raju Ali, and Haidar Ali.

According to Samiran Baishya, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) of Barpeta, the arrested individuals were involved in various types of fraudulent activities. Allegedly, they had been deceiving innocent people over time by luring them with misleading promises.

Also Read: Assam Police Arrest 330 in Statewide Crackdown on Fraudsters