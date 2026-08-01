Assam: Nalbari police bust illegal gambling and unauthorised financial network

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari police have cracked down on an alleged illegal gambling and unauthorised financial operation, seizing cash, passbooks, gambling materials, financial documents, and vehicles during coordinated search operations in Mukalmua.

According to the police, acting on reliable intelligence, searches were carried out at the residences of Kalachand Ali and Atowar Rahman during the night of July 29 and the early hours of July 30. The operation followed information that Kalachand Ali, Atowar Rahman, Tutu Barman, and their associates were allegedly running unauthorised financial activities without approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), while also operating illegal gambling in the Kaplabari, Rangsuwa, and Parghat areas.

During the searches, police recovered and seized Rs 3,58,700 in cash, including Rs 1,67,900 and Rs 1,90,800 recovered from different locations. Officers also seized 614 passbooks bearing the name 'MAA BABAR ASHIRBAD,' suspected financial documents related to unauthorised deposit and withdrawal activities, gambling materials, one four-wheeler (AS02M1681), and three motorcycles after completing the required legal formalities in the presence of witnesses.

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