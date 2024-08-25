Assam: Massive Protest at Office of DFO Digboi

DIGBOI: A massive protest took place in Digboi. Hundreds of villagers came to protest against the forest department of Assam. They claimed that the department was harassing the poor villagers and demanded that the officials of the department stop such activities.

A large number of villagers gathered at the office of the Divisional Forest Officer of Digboi demanding the release of people arrested in connection to the death of an elephant in the region. Recently, an elephant died of suspected electrocution in the Kherjan village of Digboi. Investigating the incident, the forest department arrested one person and served notices to five other persons. The villagers claimed that the forest department was harassing the villagers even though they were without any fault. They surrounded the office and demanded the immediate release of the arrested person as well as to stop the harassment of the local villagers.

The death of a wild elephant sparked a sensation in the Haldhibari locality of Digboi. The elephant was expected to have ventured out of the Upper Dihing forest area. Locals have suspected that the animal could have died because of an electric shock after coming in contact with high-tension cables. It has also been speculated that this incident could have been the act of miscreants. Forest department officials in Digboi have initiated an investigation into the incident and the truth behind the animal’s death is expected to be revealed by this investigation. Continuing this very investigation, the forest department arrested one person, while serving notices to five others. This development triggered the anger of the local villagers.