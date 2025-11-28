Assam: Mastermind of human-trafficking racket arrested in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The mastermind of a child trafficking racket was arrested from the Phillobari area under Phillobari police station in Tinsukia on Wednesday. The person has been identified as- Peter Sona. He is suspected of trafficking and at least half-a-dozen children from tea gardens to neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. According to police, Peter was hiding at Pengree from where he was arrested.

“Peter was absconding for many days after his accomplices were arrested recently from Duarmara Singpo village when they went to take away a minor from the village. Dipak Phukan was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to police. Following his interrogation, five more persons linked to human trafficking were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Umakanta Chetri, Boby Deori Sona, Rohit Khadal, Peter Sabashi, and Ajit Munda. But the main mastermind Peter Sona was absconding,” said a police official.

He said, “We have got information that Peter was hiding in Pengree after which we launched an operation and arrested him.”

Sources said that Peter Sona used the name of Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) to manipulate the poor tea garden people. “He took the children of the Adivasi people and sold them in Arunachal Pradesh. He told everyone that he was an ATTSA leader. Peter Sona is the mastermind of the child trafficking racket and his arrest will help police to find the main network,” said a source.

Sources said Peter Sona has been involved in this human-trafficking racket for the last several years.

“Peter Sona was a former ATTSA leader and took advantage of that. We condemn his acts and demand strict punishment. The poor Adivasi people were trapped by him,” said a leader of ATTSA.

Officer-in-charge of Phillobari police station Ajit Sonowal said, “We have arrested Peter Sona in connection with a case registered in Phillobari police station. Earlier, six persons associated with child trafficking were arrested.”

“We have also seized a car bearing registration number AS23AF5952 which was used by the traffickers to take away the children. Peter Sona was the driver of the vehicle and associated with the incident,” Sonowal said.

