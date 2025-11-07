Six persons arrested in connection with human-trafficking racket in Tinsukia 

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Tinsukia police arrested six persons in connection with a human-trafficking racket in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Dipak Phukan, Umakanta Chetri, Boby Deori Sona, Rohit Khadal, Peter Sabashi, and Ajit Munda.

According to sources, Dipak Pukan was nabbed by the villagers of Duarmara Singpo village on Wednesday under Pengeri police station when he came to take away two minors from the nearby tea estate.

The villagers handed over Dipak Phukan to Pengeri police. Following the revelation by Dipak, police arrested Umakanta, Boby, Rohit, Peter, and Ajit in connection with the incident and a case number 28/2025 U/S 143(5)/3 (5) BNS was registered at Pengeri police station.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding main accused Peter Sona.

Sources said that the human-traffickers were targeting the children of the tea gardens of upper Assam. "Most of the human-trafficking cases have been reported from Doomdooma area of Tinsukia. The traffickers are targeting the poor tea garden workers," said a source.

He said, "The children are trafficked and taken to Arunachal Pradesh for household work, where there is a huge labour crisis."

"Most of the time, we have rescued the children from Arunachal Pradesh. Most of the middle men are neighbours linked to the human-trafficking network," said a police source.

Also Read: Human Trafficking Case: Four Labourers Sold into Captivity in Lakhimpur’s Nawboicha