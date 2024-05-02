Indian Red Cross Society of Boko Unit distributed essential commodities in Lumpi area

Boko: Indian Red Cross Society of Boko Unit distributed essential commodities among the families in Lumpi area on Tuesday. The distribution programme was organized by the Red Cross Society, Boko unit in collaboration with the Kamrup district branch.

The secretary of the Kamrup district branch SRM Mridul said that the programme was initiated for Humanitarian Response to Hailstorm & Cyclo Affected Marginalized Families in Lumpi & Makaibari under Boko circle along the Assam Meghalaya border.

He further said that on March 31, a devastating hailstorm damaged the Lumpi area and soon after the incident a team of Boko unit visited the area for relief disrtibution.

More than 200 families from Lumpi area which include Makaibari, Harshnagar, Lower Lumpi and many other villages were tremendously affected by the hailstorm. More than five people from the Lumpi area were injured and livestock died due to the hailstorm.

Later those families were shifted to relief camps in Lower Lumpi and other nearby places with the support of Boko Revenue Circle and local people of the area which is along the Assam Meghalaya border.

SRM Mridul further said that essential commodities were distributed among the 250 families of the area. “A kit which includes blanket, tarpaulin, kitchen sets for five people, hygiene products including shoes, toothpaste, sanitary napkins and mosquito nets etc. were distributed among the families,” added SRM Mridul.

Kamrup District Chairman Kanak Chandra Talukdar, executive member Suren Kalita, Boko Unit executive members Harimal Daimary, Hira Rabha and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s members Nagarmal Swargiary and Arjun Chetry took part in the distribution programme.

