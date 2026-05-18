Assam: Mazbat poll panel celebrating victory of Charan Boro and his portfolio as minister

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An atmosphere of festivity, political enthusiasm, and cultural vibrancy prevailed at Dhanshrighat on Sunday as a massive victory celebration was organized in honour of 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Charan Boro following his electoral success. The grand programme, organized by the constituency-based Election Committee, commenced from 11 am and drew an overwhelming gathering of more than twenty thousand supporters, party workers, well-wishers, and members of various organizations from different parts of the constituency and district.

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