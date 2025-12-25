Assam: Me-Dam-Me-Phi Silver Jubilee on Jan 30-31 at Sapekhati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The silver jubilee celebration of the central Me-Dam-Me-Phi, covering the greater areas of Sapekhati, Baruachali, and Abhaypur mauzas of Charaideo district, will be held on January 30 and 31 at the playground of Sapekhati Chariali Middle School.

In preparation for the grand event, a temporary office and hoisting platform for the silver jubilee celebrations was inaugurated on Tuesday evening at the school playground. The inauguration was formally carried out by former Minister Topon Kumar Gogoi.

The auspicious occasion was attended by Suruj Burhagohain, President of the Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi, joint secretaries Jiban Gogoi and Anil Changmai, along with Topon Kumar Gogoi, President of the Celebration Committee, and Mani Gogoi, Chief Secretary of the committee. Several other office bearers and members were also present at the event.

Also Read: Assam: Me-Dam-Me-Phi festival observed at Mula Gabharu Moidam in Sootea