Assam: Medha Patkar joins protest against proposed logistic park at Dorabeel

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Widespread protests continue at Rampur in South Kamrup against the government’s proposal to establish a 150-bigha logistic park at the ecologically sensitive Dorabeel area.

Located near Bijaynagar area, Dorabeel is much more than a wetland. Aside from supporting wide-ranging plants, mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and birds, its ecosystem overlaps with grassland and fertile farmland. This makes the entire area of around 1,800 bighas, a haven for diverse species as well as a constant livelihood provider for the local populace who are into tilling and fishery. Local residents and several socio-political organizations have been voicing strong opposition, alleging that the project threatens the wetland’s environment and the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

Despite earlier public hearings held at the District Commissioner’s office, where locals submitted their objections, reports suggest that the government has been moving ahead with the project through legal and administrative measures.

Responding to the call of the residents, noted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar visited Dorabeel on Saturday. During her interaction with the villagers, she expressed deep concern over the government’s move and assured them of her support.

“No project should be established at the cost of people’s lives and nature’s balance. Truth and non-violence are our strength. We must remain united—there is no difference of religion or community; everyone’s blood is the same. The people’s rights must remain in their own hands,” Patkar said.

She added that any attack on Dorabeel is an attack on the people’s livelihood and appealed for a peaceful, democratic resistance.

Locals hailed Patkar’s visit as a boost to the Dorabeel protection movement and urged the state government to reconsider the project in the interest of environmental preservation and community welfare.

Also Read: Medha Patkar slams Assam govt over Silsako evictions, calls situation ‘shameful’