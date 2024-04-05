Assam: Media persons stage protest against police atrocity in Nagaon

NAGAON: The local media fraternity of Nagaon on Thursday staged a protest at the entry gate of DC office, Nagaon over an alleged senior police official’s inappropriate behaviour towards some senior scribes while they were on duty to cover the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Suresh Bora as well as Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi here.

The media fraternity submitted a memorandum to Election Commission of India in this regard and sought justice.

It is reported that Partha Pratim Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police (crime), Nagaon allegedly intercepted some senior scribes while trying to enter into the office of the District Commissioner on Thursday to cover the news and also allegedly assaulted them even after clearing the identities by the scribes.

In the incident, two senior scribes were slightly injured. Besides, one on-duty police constable identified as Mridul Kr Bora also assaulted one photo journalist and tried to snatch his camera while trying to enter into the office campus. During the stir, MLA Akhil Gogoi and the president of Raijor Dal also participated in the agitation and sought justice for the media fraternity.

Meanwhile SP Swapnanil Deka rushed to the agitation site and asked for apology in this regard and requested the media fraternity to conclude the issue.

