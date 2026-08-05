Assam: Media workshop on Census 2027 held in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: To create awareness about the upcoming Census 2027, a media workshop ‘Varta’ was organised at the Conference Hall of the Tinsukia DC Office on Tuesday. Around 35 participants, including media representatives and government officials, attended the workshop.

At the meeting organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Guwahati, Sumit Sattavan, the District Commissioner of Tinsukia, outlined the district’s preparedness for the Census. He assured citizens that all information collected during the Census would remain strictly confidential and would not be shared with anyone. Delivering the keynote address on Census 2027, Bikash Nath, Joint Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, explained the two phases of the Census, the use of digital technology, the self-enumeration facility, the confidentiality of personal information, and the roles and responsibilities of enumerators and supervisors.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Completes Self-Enumeration for Census 2027