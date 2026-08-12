Assam: Mediation drive for court case settlement launched in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In accordance with the directions of NALSA and the Supreme Court of India, a 90-day nationwide mediation campaign titled 'Mediation For the Nation-3.0' is being undertaken to facilitate the settlement of various pending cases through mediation.

Under the initiative, disputes related to family matters, motor accidents, domestic violence, cheque bounce cases, commercial disputes, employment-related matters, criminal cases, consumer protection cases, Debt Recovery matters, partition suits, eviction-related cases, land acquisition cases, and various civil disputes can be resolved through trained mediators at the office of the Nalbari District Legal Services Authority.

Also Read: Mainao Brahma moves Gauhati High Court to quash trading scam case