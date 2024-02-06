Assam: Medical camp held in Tinsukia district under Operation Sadbhavana

DIGBOI: Spear Corps, in its commitment to community welfare, conducted two days of medical camp for the residents of remote Tarani and Philobari villages of Tinsukia district under Operation Sadbhavana. The medical camp concluded on Sunday afternoon was organized by the Indian Army with an objective to address health and medical needs in the area. The locals were provided with free medical check-up and required medicines along with essential healthcare consultation during the camping.

The event involved active participation from healthcare professionals from the Army and civil society with the common goal of promoting health awareness. The initiative was well-received by the local beneficiaries resulting in a significant turnout of around more than one thousand people seeking medical assistance.

Also Read: Assam: Books penned by noted Assamese poet Lt Budhindra Kr Boruah handed over to Nagaon district library

Also Watch: