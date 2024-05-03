Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh to conduct research on link between sudden deaths and Covid vaccine side effects

DIBRUGARH: A team of doctors from the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh are set to undertake a scientific research study to determine whether there is a rise in sudden deaths due to side effects of the Covid vaccine.

The team, consisting of Dr Mriganka Shekhar Chaliha, Dr Srimanta Madhav Barua, Dr Pranami Bora, Dr Anis Hazra, and Dr Shyamjit Laxman, aims to provide accurate information to the public and alleviate concerns surrounding the Covid vaccine.

The research study by the AMCH team aims to address concerns and provide clarity on the potential risks associated with the Covid vaccine. By conducting a thorough investigation and gathering valuable data, the team hopes to shed light on the reasons behind the rise in sudden deaths and abnormal health conditions post-vaccination.

Dr Mriganka Shekhar Chaliha, Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology at AMCH, highlighted the growing perception among the public regarding the increase in heart attacks or cardiovascular diseases in recent years. He said, “There is a question among the people whether is it related to Covid-19 or Covid vaccine. Therefore we have decided to carry out a comprehensive scientific research on the subject.”

The research team plans to conduct various tests such as ECG, ECO, HSCRP, and Cardiac MRI on both Covid-19 patients and individuals who have received the Covid vaccine. Participation in the research study will be kept confidential, and all tests will be provided free of cost to the participants. Those interested in partaking in the study can contact the team at 9564198958 and 9995818067.

Recently, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has acknowledged that in rare cases, Covid-19 vaccine can lead to low platelet count and a blood clot-related side effect known as Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). The vaccine, known as Covishield in India and Vaxzevria in Europe, has been widely used during the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

