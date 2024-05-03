Assam: Illicit liquor seized in south-eastern part of Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police consisting of Sub-inspectors Debasish Kayastha and Nihar Sangma managed to seize a total of 254 bottles of illicit liquor from Gameripal area in the south-eastern part of Jamugurihat on Wednesday night. The police team had conducted search operations in various doubtful houses of the Gameripal area. The market value of the seized liquor is around 40,000, stated a police officer. It is to be mentioned here that the illegal trade of country liquor and illicit liquor is on the rise in and around the Jamugurihat area. The easy access to illicit liquor encourages the young generation in building a habit of drinking. The conscious people have praised the timely initiative undertaken by the Jamuguri police.

