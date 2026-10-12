Assam Medical College and Hospital observes World Mental Health Day

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Psychiatry, Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), observed World Mental Health Day 2026 at the OIL Lecture Hall on Saturday, with a programme aimed at promoting mental health awareness through creative expression and cultural activities.

Dr. Reema Nath, Vice-Principal of AMCH, attended the programme as the chief guest, while Dr. Gourangi Gogoi, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, AMCH, was the guest of honour and one of the judges. Dr. Prabhat Baruah, Professor in the Department of Physiology, AMCH, served as the co-judge. The programme was also attended by Dr. Soumitra Ghosh, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, and Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Superintendent of AMCH.

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