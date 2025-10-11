World Mental Health Day observed in Kokrajhar with awareness rally and activities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the world, World Mental Health Day was observed in Kokrajhar on Friday under the initiative of the District Mental Health Programme and the Department of Psychiatry, Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, in collaboration with the Lions Club of Kokrajhar.

To mark the occasion, a mental health awareness rally was taken out in the morning from the premises of Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital, passing through RN Brahma Road and various parts of the town. The rally aimed to promote mental health awareness and encourage the community to prioritize psychological well-being.

Doctors, healthcare workers, and members of the Lions Club actively participated in the rally, carrying placards and slogans highlighting the importance of mental health care.

As part of the observance, several activities were organized, including street plays, a screening camp, and awareness sessions on mental health among cancer survivors. These initiatives focused on breaking stigma, encouraging open discussions, and providing access to mental health support for all sections of society.

