Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) designated as centre of excellence for rare diseases

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant recognition, the Government of India has designated Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Rare Disease Cell), through an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, conveyed the approval to include AMCH as one of the premier government tertiary hospitals equipped with facilities for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of rare diseases.

With this, AMCH has become the first medical institute in Assam and the Northeast to receive this prestigious recognition and among only 15 such centres of excellence across the country.

According to the memorandum, the responsibilities and activities of AMCH under this designation will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of NPRD, 2021, and guidelines issued by the Ministry from time to time.

This recognition is expected to boost specialized healthcare services and medical research in the field of rare and complex diseases, benefitting patients not only from Assam but also from across the Northeastern region.

