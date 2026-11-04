Assam Medical College & Hospital Marks 80 Years of Excellence in Healthcare and Education

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH, Nov 3: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, on Tuesday celebrated its 80th foundation day, marking eight decades of its contribution to medical education, research, and healthcare services in Assam and the Northeast.

Established on November 3, 1947, AMCH holds the distinction of being the oldest medical college in the Northeast. Its history, however, dates back to 1900 when Dr John Berry White established the Berry White Medical School in Dibrugarh, laying the foundation for modern medical education in the region.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal attended the celebrations as the chief guest. The occasion brought together members of the medical fraternity, students, faculty members, healthcare professionals, alumni, and other distinguished guests to commemorate the institution’s historic journey.

The celebrations featured an open session at the Dr John Berry White Auditorium, during which the Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Dr Sanjeeb Kakati presented the annual report highlighting the institution’s achievements and activities. The programme also included addresses by dignitaries, the release of a souvenir and an award function recognising achievements and contributions.

MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, and Chakradhar Gogoi were among those present.

During his visit, Singhal also inspected the Government Dental College and Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, both situated within the AMCH campus.

In a message posted on X, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to doctors, healthcare workers, students, and the people of Assam. He described AMCH as a glorious centre of medical education and public healthcare in the Northeast.

Also Read: Assam: Three women held in Digboi witch-hunting murder case