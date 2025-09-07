Assam: Meet of contesting candidates with RO and election observers held in Udalguri

A Correspondent

ORANG: The Udalguri district administration on Saturday convened a meeting with all contesting candidates and their agents of the ten BTC constituencies under the Udalguri district, ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections scheduled for September 22. The session was also attended by election observers deputed for the respective constituencies.

The meeting was chaired by Pulak Patgiri, District Commissioner of Udalguri and Returning Officer for the BTC polls. In his address, Patgiri underscored the importance of conducting the elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

Election observers present included Hari Prasad Borah, ACS (Harisinga ST), Arup Kumar Sarma, ACS (Dhwnsiri ST), Md. Hanif Noorani, ACS (Bhairabkunda ST & Pasnwi Serfang), Dithakananda Hazarika, ACS (Khwirwbari ST, Bhergaon ST & Nwnoi Serfang), and Bhupesh Chandra Das, ACS (Khaling Duar ST & Mwdwibari Open).

Ringhkhang Mashahary, ACS, SDO (Civil) Bhergaon subdivision and Returning Officer for five constituencies under Bhergaon, spoke at length on the model code of conduct, ethics of campaigning, and dos and don’ts to ensure smooth democratic practice.

The observers urged candidates to maintain proper accounts of election expenditure in strict compliance with Election Commission norms. They further cautioned against any form of political campaigning within 200 metres of polling stations. Lakshmi Kutum, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, briefed the gathering on procedures related to monitoring party and independent candidates’ election expenses.

During the meeting, the administration distributed Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, expenditure khatas, register khatas, and Form No. 7 to all contesting candidates for record-keeping and compliance.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to upholding a free, fair, and peaceful BTC election in Udalguri.

