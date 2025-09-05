Observers arrive in Kokrajhar for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Election Observers appointed by the Assam State Election Commission for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections 2025 have assumed their duties in Kokrajhar district. They will be available for interaction with the public, contesting candidates, and political parties regarding election-related matters.

Anupam Choudhury, ACS, has been appointed as the Observer for 10-Debargaon (ST), 11-Baukhungri (ST), and 12-Salakati (ST) constituencies. He may be contacted at 9101357986 and will be available at the Circuit House, Kokrajhar, during the notified hours.

Further, Md Jabed Arman, ACS, has been appointed as the Observer for 7-Fakiragram (Non-ST), 8-Dotma (ST), and 9-Banaragaon (ST) constituencies. He may be contacted at 9395611494 and will also be available at the Circuit House, Kokrajhar. Both the Observers will remain accessible between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM on working days to address queries, grievances, or any other matters related to the BTC Election 2025.

