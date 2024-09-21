Assam: Meet on draft publication of delimitation on GP, AP, ZP held in Sonitpur district

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, along with Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia Karan, Election Officer (In-Charge) Pratibha Meshram, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, and other concerned officials, addressed a press meet regarding the draft publication of the delimitation on Gaon Panchayat (GP), Anchalik Panchayat (AP), and Zilla Parishad (ZP) in Sonitpur district. The Deputy Commissioner informed the media that the delimitation process has been carried out in accordance with government-issued guidelines and the Election Commission of India’s notification No. 282/AS/2023 (DEL)/Vol V, dated 11-08-2023. The task forces formed for each legislative constituency have meticulously completed the work at the grassroots level using the PM Gati Shakti portal, and the draft has been prepared. As per the draft, the number of development blocks in Sonitpur district has increased from 7 to 8, the number of Gaon Panchayats from 82 to 88, and the number of Zilla Parishads from 19 to 20.

In reference to the letter from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Government of Assam, dated 05-09-2024 (No. E-449396/32), a timeline has been set for the post-draft activities.

Submission of applications by individuals/public organizations at the office of the Deputy Commissioner will be from September 18 to 20. Consultation with all recognized political parties will be held on September 19.

Review of the grievances and complaints received from individuals/public organizations, with the date of the hearing and notification issued will be on September 22.

Hearing of the applications by the five committees formed for each legislative constituency will be from September 23 to 25.

Amendment (if necessary) will be done on September 26. Final publication of the list will be on September 27. Copies of the draft delimitation will be made available for public viewing at Panchayat Offices, Block Offices, and Circle Officer Offices.

Public hearings will be held from September 23 to September 25 after the draft publication for all legislative constituencies within Sonitpur district. The hearings will address any representations, suggestions, or objections regarding the draft delimitation, and these will be presided over by the following Additional Deputy Commissioners at the Deputy Commissioner Office, Sonitpur.

Also Read: Assam: SOP for timely conduct of delimitation and block reorganization in Kamrup (M) district (sentinelassam.com)