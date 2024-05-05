Assam: Meet on educational improvement held at Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College

GAURISAGAR: Swahid Maniram Dewan (SMD) College, Charing is the only higher educational institution in greater Charing area, has taken several new plans to maintain more academic excellence in the coming days. A public meeting was held on Friday at the college auditorium. The meeting was chaired by Promod Duarah, president of college governing body. Participating in the meeting Tuaram Khanikar, former professor and noted orator of the college gave some suggestions and tips for enhancement of students’ enrolment to the college. In the meeting, Dr. Robi Kumar Jha, principal in-charge of the college, vice-principal Ranajyoti Neog and Secretary of Alumni Association Pranjal Kakati were present and highlighted their views. Besides alumni-cum-former journalist Rajen Pukan, senior journalists Rajib Dutta, Padmalochan Khanikar, former president of Charing Gaon Panchayat Diganta Gogoi, former librarian of the college Durbadal Hazarika, former office assistant Atul Chutia and secretary of the college teachers’ unit Ranjit Das expressed their views on increasing the number of students.

Also Read: Meet on project SMILE held in collaboration with Sonitpur District Administration

Also watch: