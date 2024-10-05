Assam: Meeting for selection of new beneficiaries under NFSA Act-held in Dhubri

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A meeting was held for the selection of new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act-2013 in the conference hall of the Circuit House recently. The meeting was presided over by the Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath.

Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Debamoy Sanyal, and all the circle officers, ward commissioners, food inspectors, and Food and Civil Supply Department officials attended the meeting.

DC, Dhubri ordered that no person from SC/ST villages should be left out, and he particularly mentioned a village at Kadamtola wherein 80% of the population is SC, but not a single person had so far received the benefit of a ration card. He asked the circle officers and the verification committee to select the beneficiary with the allotment of quota through polling station-wise.

He further added that the verification committee should thoroughly check the beneficiary details so that there are no anomalies and also that polling station-wise the verification committee will hold meetings. He also said that women who reside in religious sites are also deprived of their ration cards, and hence they should also be included too, as they do not belong to any revenue village or G.P.

Further concluding the meeting, he said that the new beneficiaries will be selected by the verification committee at all the vulnerable sites like the SC/ST villages, the differently-abled, women who reside in religious organizations, destitute, orphanages, old-age homes, tea gardens, Harijan Colony, etc., and the final list will be selected polling station-wise before the approval of the district administration.

