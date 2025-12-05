Assam: Meeting in Tinsukia on land pattas for tea workers

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: A crucial meeting regarding the issuance of land pattas to tea workers of Tinsukia district was held on Thursday in the conference room of the Tinsukia District Commissioner (DC)’s office.

The meeting, chaired by DC Swapneel Paul, was attended by Additional District Commissioner (ADC, Revenue) Sanghamitra Baruah, Assistant Labour Commissioner Bhaskar Mili, all revenue circle officers, and the managers of all tea estates in the district. During the meeting, DC Paul instructed the authorities of every tea estate to submit at the earliest detailed information about the workers employed in their respective estates and the extent of land they currently occupy. Additionally, revenue circle officers were directed to carry out field verification under their respective jurisdictions.

