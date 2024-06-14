Assam: Meeting on flood preparedness held in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential food items during forthcoming flood in Tinsukia district, a crucial meeting on flood preparedness was held at the District Commissioner’s office Tinsukia with Additional District Commissioner Chinmay Pathak in the chair recently and was attended by officers of Food & Civil Supplies Department, all traders involved in supply of essential food items, Food Corporation of India officers, cooking gas distributors and petrol pump owners , transport agencies involved in the supply of food items, officials of the railway department and officials of inland water transport.

The meeting convened by Birinchi Kumar Dutta, i/c Deputy Director FCS& CA discussed in detail all measures with different stakeholders. He said the traders are required to submit their daily stocks and price lists to the office by 10 am to ensure that no traders take advantage of the situation to create artificial shortages by resorting to illegal stockpiling. The meeting also urged the owners of paddy and flour mills to keep sufficient rice and wheat straw for animal feed as per the directives given by the District Commissioner. The meeting was also informed that the Food Corporation of India has adequate stocks of food items while the President of the Tinsukia Chambers of Commerce assured that there would be no shortage of food items under any circumstances. Petrol pumps and gas agency owners also assured that there will be no shortage of supply. The Additional District Commissioner requested the railways and inland water transport officers to assist the district administration in the wake of any eventuality.

