Assam: Sonitpur DLC shortlists 40 personalities for ‘Amar Mati Amar Nayak’ initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A meeting of the District Level Committee (DLC) for Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s flagship educational initiative, “Amar Mati Amar Nayak,” was held at the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das.

The committee discussed and reviewed recommendations for identifying the district’s “Nayaks” and “Nayikas” from Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Rangapara, Jamugurihat and other areas. Around 40 eminent personalities from different fields were preliminarily shortlisted for inclusion in the student edition of the programme.

The meeting also reviewed the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued by Lok Bhavan for documentation and timely preparation of write-ups. The initiative aims to familiarise students with the lives and contributions of distinguished personalities from their own districts, fostering pride in Assam’s history, culture and heritage.

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