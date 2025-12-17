Assam: Meeting with political parties held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A crucial meeting with representatives of recognized national and state-level political parties was held on Monday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's office in Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Aayush Garg.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls-2026 and the publication of the list of polling stations in the district in view of the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, 2026. The representatives were also informed about the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 27, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The meeting further reviewed the ongoing house-to-house verification of electoral rolls being carried out by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Emphasis was laid on maintaining effective coordination between Booth Level Officers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and the need for regular meetings between them was highlighted to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Permey, Election Officer Aditi Neog, along with representatives of various political parties from the district.

Also Read: ‘Regional political parties have no relevance now’