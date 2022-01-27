Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute: Both States Reached 98% Agreement On 6 Areas Of Differences

Guwahati: In a major development, Assam and Meghalaya have reached 98 percent agreement on the 6 areas of differences in settling border dispute between them, said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister said, ''Meeting was held to iron out a few issues in our border talks with our Assam counterpart. We have come to 98% agreement on the 6 areas of differences & we look forward to reach our final understanding in our next sitting before our joint meeting with Hon'ble HM, Sh @AmitShah Ji''.

Conrad Sangma further expressed hope that the outsanding two percent issues for border settling the border dispute would be solved soon.

He also informed that another round of meeting between him and his Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be held soon before their joing meeting wiht the with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Notably, last year, the two chief ministers agreed to work out their differences in stages, focusing on six of the twelve contested locations along the interstate border.

Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, and Ratacherra were the first six areas to be resolved. The areas are located in the Assam districts of Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan), and Cachar, as well as the Meghalaya districts of West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, and East Jaintia Hills.

Following this broad agreement, both governments formed regional committees comprised of senior ministers to visit the disputed areas and engage with local communities and other stakeholders. At a meeting in Shillong earlier this month, the two-state administrations exchanged reports from their separate committees.

Prestone Tynsong, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, had informed reporters after the meeting that the two chief ministers will meet again in the next 3-4 days, followed by a meeting with federal home minister Amit Shah.