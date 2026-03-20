Assam-Meghalaya Border Officials Hold Joint Meet at Lumpi to Prep for Assembly Polls

Boko: Senior officials from Assam and Meghalaya visited the interstate border area at Lumpi under Boko on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.
Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner of Kamrup, and Hema Nayak, Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills district, jointly conducted the visit and held a coordination meeting with local residents at Lower Lumpi.
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Border polling stations along the Assam-Meghalaya boundary present distinct logistical and administrative challenges during elections, making cross-border coordination between the two states a practical necessity.
The joint meeting was aimed at ensuring that voters in these areas can exercise their franchise freely, fairly, and peacefully — without disruption or interference.