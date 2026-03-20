Assam-Meghalaya Border Officials Hold Joint Meet at Lumpi to Prep for Assembly Polls

Boko: Senior officials from Assam and Meghalaya visited the interstate border area at Lumpi under Boko on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner of Kamrup, and Hema Nayak, Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills district, jointly conducted the visit and held a coordination meeting with local residents at Lower Lumpi.

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