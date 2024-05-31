Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence: CBI Takes Charge of Investigation

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control over the inquiry of the deaths of five residents from Meghalaya and one forest guard from Assam.

These incidents took place 18 months ago at the disputed border separating the two states.

The incident occurred when a truck, reportedly transporting illegally cut timber, was stopped by Assam forest guards.

Both Meghalaya and Assam governments requested the CBI’s intervention in February and March of this year, respectively.