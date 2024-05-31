Assam-Meghalaya Border Violence: CBI Takes Charge of Investigation

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control over the inquiry of the deaths of five residents from Meghalaya and one forest guard from Assam.
These incidents took place 18 months ago at the disputed border separating the two states.
The incident occurred when a truck, reportedly transporting illegally cut timber, was stopped by Assam forest guards.
Both Meghalaya and Assam governments requested the CBI’s intervention in February and March of this year, respectively.
Subsequently, the central agency re-filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) that were originally lodged by the Assam and Meghalaya police.
The clash occurred on November 22, 2022, in West Karbi Anglong district in Assam, when officials from the Assam forest department stopped the truck.
As per Assam police officials, after the truck was stopped, a group from the Meghalaya side attacked the forest guards and Assam policemen. This led the authorities to fire their weapons in an effort to restore order.
The casualties comprised five individual from Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and one forest guard from Assam.
A committee formed by the Assam government to investigate the clashes returned to Guwahati last month due to a lack of cooperation from the Meghalaya side.
Meghalaya, on the other hand, argues that the Assam probe panel has no authority as the incident occurred within Meghalaya’s jurisdiction.
The incident highlights the enduring border conflict between Assam and Meghalaya, which encompasses 12 disputed sections.
In March 2022, the two northeastern states, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, signed a memorandum of understanding to address disputes in six of these areas.
The border dispute between the two neighboring states traces back to January 21, 1972, following the Assam Reorganization Act, 1971, which separated Meghalaya from Assam.
This separation led to disputes in twelve areas due to Meghalaya’s objections. One particular area measuring 36.79 square kilometer became a focal point of disagreement between the two states.
