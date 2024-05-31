Assam Floods Intensify Post Cyclone Remal, Affecting over 2 Lakhs People

GUWAHATI: The recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal have affected more than 198,856 people in 386 villages across nine districts of Assam, according to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The districts most severely affected by the recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal include Cachar, where 102, 246 people are struggling with flood waters, followed by Karimganj with 35,959 affected individuals, Nagaon with 22,354 affected, Hojai with 22,058 affected, and Hailakandi with 14,308 affected.

The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district is currently flowing above the danger level, worsening the flood situation in the region.