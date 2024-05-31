Assam Floods Intensify Post Cyclone Remal, Affecting over 2 Lakhs People

GUWAHATI: The recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal have affected more than 198,856 people in 386 villages across nine districts of Assam, according to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The districts most severely affected by the recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal include Cachar, where 102, 246 people are struggling with flood waters, followed by Karimganj with 35,959 affected individuals, Nagaon with 22,354 affected, Hojai with 22,058 affected, and Hailakandi with 14,308 affected.
The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district is currently flowing above the danger level, worsening the flood situation in the region.
The floods triggered by the Cyclone Remal have also resulted in significant damage to cropland, housing, and infrastructure in Assam.
Approximately 3,238.8 hectares of cropland have been affected statewide. In terms of housing, reports indicate that 885 houses, including both Kuccha and Pukka structures, have been severely impacted, with damage reported in 13 localities within the districts of Hailakandi and Nagaon.
To address the challenges posed by the floods, the government has set up 110 relief camps and distribution centers across several districts in Assam, incuding Cachar, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, and Nagaon.
These facilities are currently providing shelter to 43,049 individuals, including vulnerable groups such as women, pregnant women/lactating mothers, and children.
Unfortunately, one woman lost her life in the Lala locality of Hailakandi district due to flash floods. The floods have also had a significant impact on animals, with approximately 234,535 domestic animals and poultry affected.
Multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Circle Office /Local Administration, Civil Defense, and trained volunteers, are actively engaged in rescue operations in the affected areas.
In the past days, these efforts have led to the evacuation of around 220 individuals and three animals by boats in Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, and Nagaon districts.
