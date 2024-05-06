Assam, Meghalaya Brace for 7 Days of Rain, Thunderstorms

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in several northeastern states, especially Assam and Meghalaya. This weather alert is effective from today, Monday, May 6.
This rainy weather is likely to continue for the next week, with strong winds coming from the southwest from the Bay of Bengal making the rain heavier.
The IMD forecasted that there will be quite a bit of rain and thunderstorms across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.
Moreover, some areas in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and various southern states may also experience isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms.
Even though there will be heavy rain, the temperatures during the day are still expected to rise above 40°C in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and various southern states.
The IMD predicts a high risk of flooding in Gangetic West Bengal on May 6 and 7, and in Odisha on May 7 and 8. People in these areas should be alert and follow advice from authorities.
The IMD's 5-day forecast indicates that there will be ongoing rainfall in the region.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience a good amount of light to moderate rainfall, along with occasional thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
The weather in Gangetic West Bengal will be similar for the next two days, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall expected. This rainy weather is likely to extend to East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the following days.
As these weather patterns unfold, it's important for residents and authorities in these regions to stay updated with the latest forecasts and advisories to ensure safety and preparedness against any potential hazards.
