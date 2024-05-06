Assam, Meghalaya Brace for 7 Days of Rain, Thunderstorms

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in several northeastern states, especially Assam and Meghalaya. This weather alert is effective from today, Monday, May 6.

This rainy weather is likely to continue for the next week, with strong winds coming from the southwest from the Bay of Bengal making the rain heavier.

The IMD forecasted that there will be quite a bit of rain and thunderstorms across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.