Manipur: Landmark ruling by High Court prohibits recovery from retiral benefits

IMPHAL: The Manipur High Court, with Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh presiding, made an important decision in the case of W Manileima Devi vs State of Manipur & Ors., WP(C) No. 532 of 2020.

The judge ruled that an employee in a Class-III position cannot have excess payments recovered from their retirement benefits. This decision sets a significant precedent in employment law.

The case was about W Manileima Devi, a former Substitute Assistant Graduate Teacher whose employment was extended over the years until she retired on October 31, 2019.