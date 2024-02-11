Assam: Memoir book, memorial song released on occasion of “Adya Shraddha’ of eminent social worker Tulsi Basumatary

LAKHIMPUR: A memoir book along with a memorial song was published and released on the occasion of the “Adya Shraddha’ of eminent social worker Tulsi Basumatary, who was a permanent resident of Silikhaguri village under Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district.

The book, titled as “Pita Ishwar”, published by a special editorial board set up on the occasion, was ceremonially released by retired teacher Sanjarang Lakshyeswar Brahma and Jahwlao Nileswar Brahma Awards winner writer Birendra Kumar Brahma. While speaking on the occasion, Birendra Kumar Brahma shed light on the life and works of Tulsi Basumatary and his contribution to the society.

Tulsi Basumatary was born on January 1 in 1936 at Haladula village under Musalpur area of Kamrup district and breathed his last on July 9 in 2023 due to serious illness. He pursued his primary education at his birthplace. In 1965 he, along with his family shifted to Langhin of Karbi Anglong district and stayed there till 1973.

In that year, he shifted to Somokong Sonapur village under Simen Chapori of undivided Lakhimpur district. In 1973, he set up the Silikhaguri village. Tulsi Basumatary served in the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) from 1973 as a District Working Committee Member under Dhemaji District Committee of the BSS, and established the Silikhaguri village under Jonai Anchalik in 1979. He also established Silikhaguri Bodo Medium Primary School in 1981 and became the president of the Silikhaguri Bodo Primary School Managing Committee. He served in PTCA from 1982-1983. He was the president of Gaon Panchayat from 1990-1995 and was the member of ITDP and TAD Board. He had played a vital role during the BLT movement for Bodoland and had to suffer police torture. He contributed tremendously to the social life of the Bodo community.

The memorial song was inaugurated by Anil Basumatary, the Speaker of Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC). It was composed by Chittaranjan Basumatary and sung by Arjun Arnai in the tone given by Nirmal Brahma. The ceremonial programme was attended by BKWAC Deputy Speaker Sijwn Basumatary, UBPO general secretary Pitambar Brahma, vice-president Lalit Brahma, Ranjan Basumatary, BKWAC-EMs Pradip Swargiyary, Binod Basumatary, MAC-EM Molendra Narzary and several dignitaries of Bodo frontal organizations. Notably, Tulsi Basumatary was the beloved father of UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary Undivided Lakhimpur District ABSU former president Bijendra Basumatary and AASU central committee former vice-president Chittaranjan Basumatary.

