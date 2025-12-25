Assam: Memoranda Demanding Reintroduction of Old Pension Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The regional units of the All Assam Employees’ Council under each district committee submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday through the respective Sub-Divisional Commissioners across the state demanding the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) applicable to employees appointed after February 1, 2005, and reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Accordingly, under the Bokakhat District Employees’ Council, four regional units—Kamargaon, Bokakhat, Kaziranga, and Rangamati regional employees’ councils—submitted one memorandum each through the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Commissioner.

