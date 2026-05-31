Assam: Menstrual Hygiene Day Marked in Morigaon with Community Awareness Drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Menstrual Hygiene Day was observed at Kathani GP and Amaraguri GP under the Laharighat ICDS Project on Saturday. The programme commenced with a welcome speech by the Panchayat Secretary of Kathani GP. It was attended by the President of Kathani GP, the CDPO of the Laharighat ICDS Project, Vice President and ward members, mothers, adolescent girls, Supervisors, officials from the Health and Education Departments (SSA), Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, and members of the general public.

Awareness sessions on menstrual health and hygiene were conducted, followed by interactive discussions. The programme successfully promoted awareness and encouraged positive menstrual hygiene practices among the community.

The presidents and supervisors of Kathani GP and Amaraguri GP distributed sanitary napkins among adolescent girls, emphasizing their health and hygiene and highlighting how these contribute to a healthy society and nation.

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