Assam: Mental health awareness programme held at Biswanath College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An awareness-cum-counselling programme on the theme "Social Media, Self-Esteem, and Mental Wellbeing among Youth" was successfully conducted on March 19 at Biswanath College.

The programme was organized by the Mental Health and Wellness Hub of Biswanath College in collaboration with LGB Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, and in association with the Department of Education and IQAC, Biswanath College.

The event began with a welcome address by the Principal, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma, who highlighted the importance of mental health awareness among students in today's digital age.

The programme featured two distinguished resource persons from LGBRIMH, Tezpur: Dr. Neha B. Kulkarni from the Department of Psychiatry and Dr. Angshu Lama from the Department of Psychiatric Nursing. They conducted interactive sessions focusing on the impact of social media on self-esteem and mental health among youth. The speakers actively engaged undergraduate students through discussions, counselling inputs, and practical strategies for maintaining mental wellbeing.

The session was coordinated and hosted by Dr. Nabanita Sarmah, Coordinator of the Mental Health and Wellness Hub, who ensured the smooth conduct of the programme.

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