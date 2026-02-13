Assam News

Mental health awareness program held at St. Peter’s School, Nazira

A mental health awareness program was successfully organized at St. Peter’s School, Nazira, on February 9, in collaboration with the Nazira College Unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad.
Mental health awareness
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A mental health awareness program was successfully organized at St. Peter’s School, Nazira, on February 9, in collaboration with the Nazira College Unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad. The program aimed to educate students on various aspects of mental health and was conducted by eminent psychiatrist Syeda Jahanara Jannat.

The event was attended by notable guests, including Utpala Konwar, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Ruhit Baruah, and Mintu Baruah, who shared their insights on mental health and interacted with students, exchanging views and ideas. The programme was anchored by teacher Sunil Tappoi and supervised by Principal William Minz. Teachers and representatives from the Nazira College Unit were also present.

Also Read: Dhekiajuli: Mental health awareness camp held at Narayanpur Tea Garden Model School

Mental Health awareness
St. Peter’s School

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com