Boko: British-era school felicitates meritorious students of HSLC and Higher Secondary Examinations

Boko: The Bhogdabari Primary School, which was established in the British era in the year of 1942 felicitated the students who passed the recently announced High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examinations. The school headmaster Swadhin Boro along with the teachers and staff are being engaged in unremitting efforts for the students to move forward.

With the aim of encouraging the students to learn and read in every way possible the school headmaster Swadhin Boro has taken up such kind of activities every year in the school. A total of 21 students who recently passed out in the HSLC and HS examinations were felicitated.

On this occasion, the school governing committee organized a congratulatory ceremony in the school premises. The ceremony was held to congratulate the students belonging from the Bhogdabari Primary School for passing with positions in the HSLC and HS examination. The event was attended by a large number of parents and students as well as distinguished guests. The president of the school governing committee Amrit Boro presided over the programme.

The school falls under the Kamrup District Education Sector and is situated in the Bhogdabari village. The Boro tribal people inhabited Bhogdabari village have a total population of around 700 and a total 70 students are studying in the Bhogdabari Primary School.

Professor Dr. Dhiraj Kumar Das, the head of the mathematics department at Jawaharlal Nehru College in Boko, advised the students on how to educate themselves so that they might inspire future generations and provide higher-quality, contemporary education. He also added that obtaining an education is like to ascending a ladder to the top of life.

CRC of the Boko block education sector Papori Sharma advised the students to study in an effort to make their lives meaningful through education. Each guest offered advice on the students’ excellence and intellectual knowledge and skills.

