Assam: Meritorious students felicitated in Demow College

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow Regional Students Union organised a felicitation programme in the auditorium of Demow College on Wednesday, where meritorious students of Arts, Science, and Commerce stream who secured above 75 per cent in the HSLC and HS Final Examination 2026 were felicitated.

In this regard, a meeting was organised in the auditorium of Demow College, where Pabitra Gogoi, Vice-Principal of Demow College, presided. Manab Hazarika, President of Sivasagar District Students Union, Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow Co-District, and other dignitaries were present in the programme. A total of 150 meritorious students of the Demow area were felicitated with citations and books.

Also Read: DEMOW: Hem Chandra Dev Goswami College Celebrates 61st Establishment Day