Assam Mill Workers in Crisis: Union Demands CM’s Intervention for 482 Unpaid Staff

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SILCHAR: The Assam Udyogik Mazdoor Sangh, affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, raised strong demands regarding the payment of pending monthly wages for 482 workers under the Panchgram Paper Mill Cooperative, along with several other key issues.

Holding a press conference in front of the Panchgram Paper Mill, the organisation requested the direct intervention of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the workers' grievances.

Deprived of their overdue monthly wages for a long time, many workers are currently facing severe financial hardship. A memorandum had already been submitted to the Chief Minister through Katigorah MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

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