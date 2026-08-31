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Kamalpur: Eco Tech Paper Mill Holds Safety and Employee Welfare Awareness Camp

Kamalpur: Eco Tech Paper Mill Holds Safety and Employee Welfare Awareness Camp
Employee Welfare Awareness Camp
Kamalpur: Eco Tech Paper Mill Holds Safety and Employee Welfare Awareness Camp
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Guwahati: Today, an awareness camp on Workplace Safety, Employees’ Social Security, First Aid and eShram registration was organized at Eco Tech Paper Mill, Kamalpur, in collaboration with Assam Down Town University as part of its outreach activities.

The programme was guided by Dr. Archana Barman, Dr. Jyotiprasad Kalita and Mr. Raju Paul, HR Manager, Eco Tech Paper Mill. The camp started from 1: 30 pm, and more than 40 students and 60 workers  participated in the camp and gained practical knowledge on workplace safety, employee welfare, first aid and eShram registration process.

The initiative strengthened university-industry collaboration and promoted awareness for safer workplaces.

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Awareness camp
kamalpur
Eco Tech Paper
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