Assam: Minister Ajanta Neog reviews women & child development schemes in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Minister for Women and Child Development and Tourism, Government of Assam, Ajanta Neog, visited Kokrajhar district on Tuesday and reviewed the implementation of various schemes and programmes under the Department of Women and Child Development.

During her visit, the minister inspected the Working Women's Hostel at Dimalgaon, Kokrajhar, being constructed under the Department of Women and Child Development. With the construction work nearing completion, she took stock of the latest status of the project and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. She also inspected the district office building of the department under construction and reviewed its progress. The minister directed the concerned officials to ensure that the remaining works are completed within the stipulated time frame.

Later, a departmental review meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar.

Also Read: Dima Hasao in Focus as Assam Tourism Unveils Five-Year Master Plan: Ajanta Neog