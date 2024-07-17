Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal attends meetings on development of infrastructure

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday met officials of various departments of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department like Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL), Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Housing etc. He held several important meetings with top officials of the Technical Branch of the Construction and Urban Affairs Department and the Directorate of Urban and Rural Planning and took stock of the progress of multiple projects.

The meeting also discussed the report of the one-man committee on municipal administration reforms and the preparation of draft rules of the Municipal Amendment Act, The meeting discussed the installation of street lights on both sides of NH from Jalukbari to Khanapara and parks sanctioned under Urban Infrastructure Development Fund with GUCL and Technical Branch of Housing and Urban Affairs Department. The meeting also reviewed the latest status of the one-time regularization of unauthorized construction works in the city. The status of solid waste management and wastewater management works implemented under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) as well as the work of Swachh Bharat Mission implemented under Guwahati Municipal Corporation was discussed in detail. The meeting also discussed the issue of making Kamakhya a plastic-free zone.

The Mayor and top officials of Guwahati Municipal Corporation reviewed the latest progress of market houses, cleaning workers' residences, transparent survey and waste collection management, land acquisition status of Boragaon waste treatment project and other works implemented under the corporation. Minister Singhal directed the corporation officials to take steps to complete the construction of multi-storey market houses in Hengrabari, Ganeshguri, Ulubari and Beltola under construction under the municipal corporation within this year and allocate them to small traders.

Also Read: Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Flagship Schemes at Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting (sentinelassam.com)