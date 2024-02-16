Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal, graces ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Sri Sri Jagannath Temple

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation-cum-MLA of Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal on Thursday participated in the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony of the newly-constructed Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Jagannath Temple at Tinkharia tea estate in Sonitpur district. This temple, modeled after the Jagannath temple in Puri, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of Minister Singhal and the local community.

The 3-day long festivities, held from February 13, witnessed a massive turnout from the tea estate, surrounding areas, and various parts of Dhekiajuli. Preceded by two days of cultural events such as Dhan Divas, Kalash Yatra, lantern lighting, Harinam Kirtan, Maha Snan, Jaldhibas, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony and Maha Yajna marked the culmination of the celebration. Local residents expressed their gratitude to Minister Singhal for his instrumental role in bringing the Mahaprabhu Sri Sri Jagannath Temple to fruition.

Earlier in the day, Minister Singhal visited the Sri Sri Gupteshwar Temple at the foothill of Shingri Hills, assessing the progress of the Archaeological Department’s expedition to uncover the historical treasures of the temple. Continuing his commitment to community welfare, Minister Singhal distributed financial assistance cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to 77 beneficiaries who are facing financial vulnerability in the Dhekiajuli constituency. The distribution took place at a function held at the Bidhayak Sewa Kendra of Dhekiajuli constituency, reinforcing the government’s support for those in need.

