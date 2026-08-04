Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal reviews Services at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Assam Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday undertook a comprehensive review of healthcare services, medical education, and infrastructure at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), reaffirming the State Government's commitment to strengthening quality healthcare and medical education.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the minister held detailed discussions with heads of various departments on healthcare delivery, medical education, hospital infrastructure, patient care, and future development plans. The meeting was attended by Barchalla MLA Ritu Baran Sarmah, Health Commissioner and Secretary Dr P Ashok Babu, Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur Dr Achyut Hazarika, and Principal of TMCH Dr Gunjit Das.

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