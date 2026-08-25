Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Revives Devotees’ Dream with Jagannath Temple Completion Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A long-pending dream of devotees at Bhotpara, near Dhekiajuli in the western part of Sonitpur district, is set to become a reality, with Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal taking the initiative to complete the construction of the Jagannath temple that has remained unfinished for a considerable period.

In a significant development, Singhal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the incomplete temple at Bhotpara amid religious rituals, including a Shanti Puja and Homa Yajna. The ceremony was attended by devotees and locals, who expressed hope that the long-awaited temple would soon be completed.

The minister, who holds the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research in the Assam Government, announced that the reconstruction and completion of the temple would be undertaken with financial support from the Parmanand Indumati Singhal Foundation.

The initiative is expected to give a fresh impetus to the development of the religious site and provide devotees with a dedicated place for worship and spiritual activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Singhal reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the cultural and spiritual life of the local community.

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