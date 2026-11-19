A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday visited Kohora Model Hospital and Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat. Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, along with other officials and staff, accompanied the minister during the visit.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with hospital authorities and reviewed the medical care being provided to those injured in the recent road accident, as well as their progress in treatment. He also enquired about the health conditions of the injured persons undergoing treatment in Jorhat and instructed the concerned authorities to ensure all necessary medical services and facilities for their speedy recovery.