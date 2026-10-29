Assam: Health Minister Ashok Singhal inspects Barak healthcare infrastructure

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal conducted extensive inspection tours across healthcare facilities in the Barak Valley on Wednesday, assessing ongoing developmental projects, infrastructure readiness, and patient care standards across the region.

On the second day of his tour, Singhal visited Silchar Civil Hospital on Wednesday to review the progress of the under-construction Critical Care Unit (CCU) and Mother and Child Care Unit (MCCU). Emphasising the urgent need to deliver quality medical services to the public, the Minister instructed officials to clear all pending administrative hurdles and expedite construction work to ensure timely completion.

Continuing his audit, Singhal inspected the construction site of the proposed Medical College & Hospital at Ram Krishna Nagar in Sribhumi district, accompanied by Minister Kaushik Rai and Ram Krishna Nagar MLA Bijoy Malakar. Setting a deadline to make the facility fully operational by late 2028, the Health Minister expressed sharp dissatisfaction with the ongoing quality of civil work. He issued a stern warning to the engineers and contractors on-site, emphasising that no negligence or compromise on construction standards would be tolerated in public infrastructure projects.

Addressing long-standing public concerns regarding the acute shortage of medical staff in local hospitals, Singhal assured that physician vacancies in the Ram Krishna Nagar area would be filled within one month. The Minister also extended his visit to inspect the Chargola Mini Hospital.

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